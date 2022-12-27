Police: Man accused of trying to run over Covington officer after pursuit

A man has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer after trying to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to Covington police.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle for an apparent traffic violation at 9:30 p.m., according to a statement from Covington police. The driver, Donnie Applegate, 44, of Campbell County, refused to stop and led officers on a low-speed pursuit through the city, according to Covington police.

Applegate attempted to drive up the floodwall at the dead end of East 20th Street near Glenway Avenue but was unable to get over the floodwall, officers said.

A Covington police officer exited his cruiser and attempted to order Applegate out of his vehicle. Instead, Applegate put his vehicle in reverse and attempted to strike the officer with his vehicle, police said.

Police said Applegate missed the officer but struck the cruiser, causing moderate damage to the vehicle. No one was injured and Applegate was taken into custody.

Police have not named the officer.

Jail records show Applegate is currently being held at the Kenton County Detention Center and is expected to appear in court for an arraignment Tuesday morning. He's charged with first-degree fleeing, first-degree criminal mischief, and attempted murder of a police officer.

