Police: Man acting ‘erratically’ struck, killed by car

A man who was struck and killed by a car in Brea on Friday night was ‘acting erratically’ before he died, authorities said.

According to a social media post from the Brea Police Department, officers initially responded to the area of Imperial Highway and Puente Street regarding a welfare check around 7:30 p.m.

1 dead, 2 injured after bar shooting in San Pedro

“The caller stated a male was causing a disturbance and lying down in lanes of traffic,” BPD said on X, formerly Twitter.

Minutes later, a second person called police to report that the man was possibly hit by a car.

By the time officers arrived, they located the man in the roadway on Imperial Highway with major injuries “consistent with being struck by a vehicle,” police said.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Bomb threat shuts down 118 Freeway

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the pedestrian was acting erratically prior to the collision and had laid down in lanes of traffic moments before the collision,” Brea police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

Traffic investigators with the Brea Police Department are handling the investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.