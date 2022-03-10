Police: Man admitted molesting girl in Vernon, Manchester

Mar. 10—A man from Puerto Rico who is in his mid-70s is being held in lieu of $250,000 bond while facing charges that he sexually molested a girl who was younger than 13 in Vernon and Manchester several years ago.

Ivan A. Nieves-Hernandez of Isabela admitted during an interview with two FBI special agents in Puerto Rico to "sexually touching and having sexual intercourse" with the girl "at locations that are found to be in Vernon and Manchester," according to an affidavit by Manchester police Detective Jason Pontz.

In the Vernon case, Nieves, as he is commonly known, is charged with committing a fourth-degree sexual assault around 2015 and a first-degree sexual assault around 2016. He is also accused of risk of injury to a child around 2016.

In the Manchester case, he is charged with attempted first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a child, all occurring around 2018.

All the charges are felonies. The Vernon first-degree sexual assault charge carries a mandatory minimum sentence of at least five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years. If the girl was younger than 10 at the time of that incident, the mandatory minimum sentence would be 10 years.

The girl came forward with the accusations in the fall of 2020, according to Pontz. Nieves was arrested almost a year later, in September and October of last year in the two cases, online court records show.

MOLESTATION CASE

DEFENDANT: IVAN A. NIEVES-HERNANDEZ OF ISABELA, PUERTO RICO. AUTHORITIES HAVE TWO DIFFERENT DATES OF BIRTH FOR HIM THAT WOULD MAKE HIM 75 OR 76 YEARS OLD.

CHARGES: IN VERNON, FIRST-DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT, FOURTH-DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT, AND RISK OF INJURY TO A CHILD. IN MANCHESTER, ATTEMPTED FIRST-DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT, FOURTH-DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT, AND RISK OF INJURY TO A CHILD.

STATUS: HELD ON A $250,000 BOND AT THE HARTFORD CORRECTIONAL CENTER; NEXT DUE FRIDAY IN VERNON SUPERIOR COURT AND ON MAY 2 IN HARTFORD SUPERIOR COURT

Story continues

In an October 2020 forensic interview at the Klingberg Children's Advocacy Center in Hartford, the girl described a series of sexual touching incidents and expressions of sexual interest in her by Nieves, according to Pontz, who went on to report the following:

She described an incident in Manchester in which Nieves asked her if she wanted to have sex, to which she said no twice. She said he then tried to force himself on her, but she kicked him in the face, got up, and locked herself in a bathroom.

In further describing the incident, she said Nieves had grabbed some white string or rope from the kitchen and tied her hands together in front of her. She said she subsequently found a pocketknife in the bathroom, cut the rope off, and threw it in the trash.

Nieves, by contrast, said during the FBI interview that the girl offered him sex after he bought cellphones for her and a relative, adding that she agreed to have physical relations with him because she trusted him, the detective reported.

But, under Connecticut law, consent isn't a defense to charges of sexually molesting a child younger than 16.

Pontz reported that he had spoken to the girl's mother, who was strongly against any criminal prosecution and "has asked that the investigation be terminated." The detective also said the mother described the incident between her daughter and Nieves as only a molestation attempt, adding that she "feels that since Ivan has suffered a stroke recently, he has suffered enough."

The detective added that the mother "has been uncooperative in detailing the location of Ivan, only saying that he is with relatives in Puerto Rico since he is unable to care for himself."

Because of such lack of cooperation by people close to the girl, Pontz said, he sought assistance from homeland security officials, who managed to corroborate Nieves' identity and determine his last known address in Isabela, Puerto Rico.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.