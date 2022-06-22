Police: Man again attempts to gain a prescription by fraud

Jun. 22—EAU CLAIRE — A Chicago man who authorities previously accused of fraudulently picking up prescriptions at several area pharmacies attempted to use a woman's identity to pick up another fraudulent prescription at an Altoona pharmacy, police said.

Ibrahim A. Muhammad, 40, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of identity theft, attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud and bail jumping.

Muhammad had previously been charged with two felony counts each of identity theft and bail jumping, felony counts of possession of narcotic drugs and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, two misdemeanor counts of false or forged prescription drugs, and misdemeanor counts of obtaining prescription drugs with fraud and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.

A $10,000 signature bond now covers both cases.

Muhammad returns to court on both cases on July 21.

According to the criminal complaint in the new case:

A pharmacist at Walgreen's, 1819 S. Hastings Way, reported that a man dropped off a forged prescription at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 5.

The man dropped off the prescription using a woman's information and was told it would take 20 minutes to fill. The man did not wait and left the store.

The pharmacist said the prescription was suspicious because it was on a 5-inch by 7-inch piece of blue paper. It did contain a doctor's signature.

The pharmacist said he rarely gets prescriptions on paper. Most are received on the phone or electronically. The quantity of the prescription was also higher than the typical prescription.

The pharmacist called Mayo Clinic, which did not have a record of a patient with the same name that was on the prescription.

Chippewa Falls police informed Altoona police on May 28 that there have been several prescription fraud incidents in Chippewa Falls involving Muhammad. Based on photos from Chippewa Falls, Muhammad was identified as the suspect in the Dec. 5 attempted fraudulent prescription case.

Story continues

According to the criminal complaint in the original case:

A man, who was later identified as Muhammad, dropped off three fraudulent prescriptions on Dec. 5 to be filled at Walgreens, 1106 W. Clairemont Ave.

The pharmacist became suspicious because of the name they were written for. The same name had been used in the past and was flagged in Walgreens' system because of other frauds. The prescriptions were written on blue paper.

The Eau Claire clinic where the prescriptions were written from told the Walgreens pharmacist that the patient was not in their system.

Muhammad did not return to pick up the prescriptions.

A Chippewa Falls police detective told Eau Claire police on Jan. 5 that Muhammad was arrested for a prescription fraud at Walgreens in Chippewa Falls. The detective said Muhammad had a history of this activity and wanted to pass along this information in case Muhammad had done this in Eau Claire.

An official with Krohn Clinic in Black River Falls told Eau Claire police on Dec. 11 that fraudulent prescriptions from a doctor at the clinic had been filled at the CVS Pharmacy in Eau Claire and a pharmacy in Spooner.

Muhammad was identified as the suspect in all of these cases based on surveillance video obtained from the affected pharmacies.