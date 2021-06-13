Police: Man again vandalizes casing surrounding Santa Fe Plaza obelisk

Jun. 13—For the third time in the past week, a man vandalized the wooden casing surrounding the base of where the Plaza obelisk once stood, Santa Fe police said Saturday.

Officers were called to the Plaza just after 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a man inside the obelisk's restricted area.

When police arrived, officer saw a man using a hatchet to damage the casing, according to a news release.

Officers tried to deescalate the situation, but the man was uncooperative, so they used a Taser to get him to comply, the release states.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for his injuries. Police said they were working with the man's family and hospital staff to get him long-term mental health treatment.

The man, who also is accused of damaging the wooden casing Monday and Wednesday, is expected to be charged with criminal trespass, criminal damage, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

In October, protesters toppled the obelisk, which was dedicated to soldiers who fought in the Civil War but had an inscription honoring the "heroes" who died in battle with "savage Indians."