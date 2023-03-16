Police: Man allegedly shot Saylorsburg woman after argument stemming from threats

LONG POND ― A Saylorsburg woman is dead after police say a man allegedly shot her after an argument stemming from threats he made at a home in Tunkhannock Township.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police were dispatched to a home on Shannon Drive in Long Pond on Wednesday night in response to a gun shot wound, a press release says.

Initial reports were that a woman had been shot and was no longer breathing.

Police encountered 43-year-old Damien Hoehler at the front door, who officers then secured for safety reasons.

Police then entered the home and located Diane Strohl lying on the first floor with a wound to her upper chest. Officers also located a firearm in the general area.

Police located other family members, who were uninjured, in the basement of the home.

Life saving measures were attempted by police on Strohl, but to no avail. Strohl succumbed to her injury.

Initial investigation revealed that Hoehler is the fiancé of Strohl's daughter and lives at the Long Pond home. Hoehler was also allegedly threatening other occupants of the home with the firearm, which led to an argument between Strohl and Hoehler.

The argument then became physical and the firearm discharged, striking Strohl.

Hoehler was taken into custody and the investigation is on-going.

Pending charges, arraignment or other details in this incident were unknown at the time of this story.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

