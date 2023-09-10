Police find man with apparent gunshot wound dead in a car in western valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was killed inside of a car in the western valley last night, police stated.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Rainshower Drive at 9:46 p.m. on Sept 9. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside of a car, according to a release.

Medical personnel took the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide

Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain

anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the Crime Stoppers website.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.