Police: Man armed with knife tied, beat woman for several days at Casselberry extended-stay hotel

A 50-year-old man who bound and beat a woman for several days was arrested Wednesday, the Casselberry Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly before 10:15 a.m. Tuesday to Hometowne Studios on North Oxford Road near South U.S. Highway 17-92 after a man armed with a knife was seen driving away from the extended-stay hotel.

One minute later, police said they discovered a woman lying in the parking lot, shouting that the man had been holding her captive for days.

They said she was bruised and cut and had a swollen lip and eye.

Investigators said they charged Billy Atkins with attempted murder, kidnapping and battery.

Anyone with information this about this case is asked to email Casselberry police Corp. Justin Ciraco at jciraco@casselberry.org or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below: