Police: Man arrested after 2 employees, manager of local Eat‘n Park held hostage

A man is in custody after two employees and a manager at an Eat’n Park were held hostage, Pittsburgh police said.

According to police, officers were called to the 1200 block of Banksville Road for a report of shots fired.

First responders spoke to a male victim who said an unknown male passed by him in a parking lot and fired at least three shots.

After shots were fired, the suspect went into the Eat’n Park where he held the employees and manager hostage, police said.

Police were directed to a back office where they detained the suspect.

The victim identified the suspect and he was placed under arrest. Police have not identified the suspect, but said he faces multiple charges.

Three shell casings and a firearm were recovered from the scene.

Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

