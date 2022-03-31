Police: Man arrested for 7th OWI following domestic incident

Mar. 31—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was arrested for seventh-offense drunken driving following a domestic incident with his wife, police say.

Lamont D. Davis, 32, 1018 Zephyr Hill Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of seventh-offense drunken driving and misdemeanor counts of battery, disorderly conduct, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

A $1,000 cash bail was set for Davis, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns or having contact with his wife.

Davis returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

The woman's mother called police March 25 to report a domestic incident between Davis and her daughter. The woman was now at her mother's residence.

A police officer arrived to find the woman with an inch-long laceration near her left eyebrow.

The woman said she and Davis had an argument earlier in the day and Davis struck her in the face with his hand.

A second officer was asked to call the woman the following day to get more details about the incident.

While on the phone with the officer, the woman said Davis had found her and was following her with his car.

The officer found Davis and his vehicle near Seymour Road and North Hastings Way. He had struck a mailbox at a residence.

The officer approached Davis and could smell an odor of intoxicants coming from his breath. Davis said the woman had run him off the road, causing him to hit the mailbox.

Davis said the woman's injury to her face was caused by scratching herself with her fingernail.

The woman arrived in her own vehicle and said Davis hit the mailbox when he tried to make a U-turn to come toward her vehicle.

Davis told the officer he had not been drinking. A records check showed Davis had a revoked driving status and a blood alcohol restriction of .02. There was no ignition interlock device in his vehicle.

Davis agreed to complete field sobriety tests, which showed signs of impairment. A breath test showed Davis' blood alcohol content was .231.

Story continues

Davis was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.

Davis was previously convicted of drunken driving in January 2010 in Illinois, in June 2017 in Chippewa County, and in September 2016 and three times in January 2020 in Eau Claire County.

Davis is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in January 2020 in Eau Claire County.

If convicted of the new felony drunken driving charge, Davis could be sentenced to up to seven years in prison.