Police: Man arrested for 8th OWI threatens to kill officer

May 24—EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man is accused of threatening to kill the police officer who arrested him for drunken driving, authorities say. It was the man's eighth drunken driving arrest.

Roderick J. Morrison Jr., 58, 2918 Leslie Lane, was charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of eighth-offense drunken driving and threat to a law enforcement officer. Morrison is free on a $3,000 signature bond, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.

Morrison returns to court June 8 for a preliminary hearing.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to a gas station on Eddy Lane at 4 p.m. May 12 for a traffic complaint. An employee said a man, later identified as Morrison, appeared to be intoxicated when he attempted to buy cigarettes. Morrison then left the store and drove away in his Toyota Corolla.

The officer found the vehicle 40 minutes later at Riverview Park. The officer spoke with Morrison, whose eyes were glassy, his movements slow. Morrison's speech was slurred and there was an odor of intoxicants on his breath. There was also an open beer can lying on the ground next to the driver's door of Morrison's vehicle.

Morrison refused to perform field sobriety tests. The officer arrested Morrison for drunken driving. A second officer then found two empty beer cans on the front passenger seat of Morrison's vehicle.

Morrison got angry with the first officer. Morrison threatened the officer's life by saying he was going to get his friends to look for him and kill him. Morrison made further comments that if he was not handcuffed, he would fight the officer and it would end badly for him.

Morrison was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.

Morrison was previously convicted of drunken driving in August 1994 in Eau Claire County, in September 1994 in St. Croix County, and in September 1999, October 1999, February 2002, April 2002 and May 2010 in Chippewa County.

If convicted of both charges, Morrison could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.