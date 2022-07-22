Amarillo police on Thursday confirmed a child is well and safe after that child was in the back of a vehicle that was stolen Wednesday afternoon.

At 2:54 p.m. Wednesday, the Amarillo Police Department were called to a convenience store located at 2700 I-40 West on a stolen vehicle with a child inside, according to a statement from Amarillo police.

APD officers obtained a description and photographs of the suspect, victim, and the stolen vehicle.

This information was dispersed to all officers, detectives, and the public.

At 3:29 p.m. a call came in from an apartment located in the 3100 block of Julian Boulevard stating that a child knocked on a door asking for help.

At 3:31 p.m., officers arrived at the apartment and confirmed that the child was the one inside of the vehicle when it was stolen.

At the same time, the suspect, Christopher Leon Turlington, 28, was located riding a bicycle at Westers Street and Wolflin Avenue. He was then arrested on a charge of Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Abandoning/Endangering a Child.

Turlington was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

The child was uninjured and has been returned to their family. The stolen vehicle was located behind the apartment complex on Julian Boulevard.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police say man arrested, accused of stealing vehicle with child inside