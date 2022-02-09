Police: Man arrested after admitting to stabbing girlfriend nearly to death in Surprise home

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of stabbing his 21-year-old girlfriend multiple times in a Surprise home.

The man was identified by police as 27-year-old Raymond Maltos.

Maltos originally reported to police Sunday that his 21-year-old girlfriend was bleeding and was suffering from approximately 30 stab wounds, according to arrest documents.

He told officers at the scene that he could not stand his girlfriend of two years any longer.

Maltos' girlfriend suffered severe, life-threatening injuries, including cuts to her legs and multiple fractures to her head and hand. She was later transported to a hospital for treatment, arrest documents stated.

Maltos told police that he had left work early to spend time with his girlfriend because she was having a difficult time with her homework.

Maltos told police he was trying to comfort her, but she thought he was mocking her. Maltos told police he left the house when his girlfriend told him to, but came back to the home to talk things out before the fight occurred.

Maltos said a violent rage took over him, which he told police he believed to be something out of a dream. A fight broke out between the two before he went to the kitchen to get a knife.

He said it was not until she said to stop that he realized what he had done.

He was booked into a Maricopa County jail and charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and one count of disorderly conduct and endangerment. He is being held on a $250,000 bond, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 16.

Reach breaking news reporter Amaris Encinas at amaris.encinas@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @amarisencinas.

