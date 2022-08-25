Police: Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at East Brook Mall in Mansfield

The Connecticut State Police arrested a New London man for allegedly exposing himself in the parking lot of the East Brook Mall in Mansfield on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the mall for a report of a man exposing himself to customers in the parking lot. The complainant told police the man was allegedly nude from the waist down sitting in the driver’s seat with the door open, exposing himself to the public.

Police were then notified that the suspect was exiting the parking lot in a white van. Troopers located a van matching the description on North Frontage Road and pulled the van over on High Street, according to state police.

The driver, identified as 29-year-old Dante Moore, was arrested and charged with public indecency and breach of peace.

He was later released on a $5,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockville Superior Court on Sept. 13.