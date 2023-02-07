Police: Man arrested after allegedly raping woman at knifepoint in South Lake Union apartment

A man was arrested early Sunday after allegedly raping a woman at knifepoint inside her apartment in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The woman told police the man, who she did not know, snuck into her secure apartment building as another person was leaving on Saturday evening.

The woman had the door to her apartment propped open for ventilation when the 30-year-old man walked inside.

According to police, the man immediately flashed a knife before raping the victim. He then stole her purse and ran off.

Police responded to the scene after the woman called 911 to report the incident just before 7:30 p.m.

The woman was treated for her injuries at a nearby hospital. Officers brought her back to her apartment at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

A few hours later, just before 9 a.m., the woman called 911 to report the man had returned to the apartment building and was waiting outside her door.

Officers rushed back to the woman’s building and arrested the man.

He was booked into the King County Jail for rape, robbery, and burglary.