Police: man arrested, another critical after Saturday shooting

Apr. 7—A 20-year-old man remains in critical condition at a Jacksonville, Fla., hospital, four days after he was shot several times Saturday night in the parking lot at Popeye's at the corner of Altama Avenue and Fourth Street, Brunswick Police said.

Tyrese Black was flown via helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital after the shooting. He was able to identify his shooter, whom police arrested later Saturday night, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.

Richard Bernard Nixon, 21, was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center early Sunday morning, charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime, jail records show. Nixon was released Monday on $30,058 bond, jail records indicate.

Witnesses told police Nixon was inside a maroon Chevrolet Silverado Z71, and Black was standing outside the truck when the two began arguing shortly before 9 p.m. Witnesses heard several gunshots, after which Nixon allegedly drove away and Black dropped to the ground, police said.

Police arrived to find Black had been shot several times in the torso. Before being transported, Black was able to identify his shooter, police said.

"The information was given out via radio and they were able to track down the suspect moments later," Thorpe said.