Police: Man arrested for assaulting Safeway employee, vandalizing store minimart

Police arrested a man over the weekend for allegedly assaulting employees at the downtown Redding Safeway.

The man also was arrested on suspicion of vandalizing and robbing the minimart at the Safeway gas station, the Redding Police Department said in a news release posted on its Facebook page.

Police were called to the Safeway on Pine Street just after 10 o’clock Saturday night for a report of a man assaulting employees and vandalizing the business.

When officers got to the store, they searched the area and determined that Barry Anderson, 38, of Redding, matched the description that witnesses gave them, police said.

The inside of the minimart at the Safeway gas station in downtown Redding. Police said a man assaulted an employee, vandalized the store and stole merchandise on the night of Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024.

Investigators also were able to determine that Anderson assaulted an employee and left the store with stolen merchandise, police said.

Anderson then walked to the store’s gas station and threatened a security guard and assaulted a Safeway gas station employee, who then ran into the station’s minimart and locked the door, police said.

Police said Anderson threw a large liquor bottle through the glass door of the minimart and again assaulted the employee and stole additional merchandise.

Anderson was eventually arrested on suspicion of two counts of robbery, two counts of criminal threats and vandalism, police said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man accused of assaulting downtown Redding Safeway employees