Police: Man arrested for attempted murder in connection with stabbing on Court Ave. last year

Des Moines Police made an arrest in connection with a stabbing last September on Court Avenue and Third Street.

A 25-year-old Des Moines man was arrested for attempted murder as well as unrelated gun and drug charges, Des Moines Police said on Facebook on Monday.

Des Moines Police arrested Teathloach Simon Bilim after a search that led investigators to the West Coast, where California Highway Patrol held him after a traffic stop outside of Sacramento on May 23. Last fall, police investigators requested help from the public in identifying and locating the suspect.

Bilim has been returned to Des Moines and is currently in the Polk County Jail, Des Moines Police said via the Facebook post.

On Sept. 9, a fight broke out on the sidewalk and street at the intersection of Third Street and Court Avenue at around 1:45 a.m., according to Des Moines Police Department Spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek. One person was stabbed and another was shot, Parizek said. Both victims were in critical condition following the incident, he said.

About a week later, police arrested a West Des Moines man, Terrion Javari Maxfield, now 26, who was charged with attempted murder, going armed with intent, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and drug charges, according to Parizek.

