Police: Man arrested after attempting to grab officer's weapon

Sep. 5—CUMBERLAND — A city man who Cumberland Police said tried to grab an officer's weapon while being arrested Friday was jailed without bond Monday in the Allegany County Detention Center.

Kevin Wayne Snider Jr., 32, was arrested Saturday following his release from UPMC Western Maryland where he underwent a medical evaluation, police said. His charges included disarm a law officer and three counts of second-degree assault, police said.

Police were called to the first block of Grand Avenue about 4:42 p.m. Friday after Snider reportedly became combative with Cumberland Fire Department ambulance personnel, who were called to that location for an unspecified problem. A struggle then ensued with responding police at which time Snider allegedly grabbed an officer's duty weapon and attempted to remove it from the holster.

Snider was subsequently placed under arrest without further incident, police said.