Police: Man arrested at Austell home following domestic dispute, SWAT response

Jul. 19—Cobb County Police confirmed a man was arrested at a home in Austell where SWAT officers responded early Monday morning. The response, police say, was in reference to a "domestic dispute."

No injuries were reported.

Officer Shenise Barner said responding officers "identified the primary aggressor in the dispute," at the home on Pine Bluff Court and he was "non-compliant."

Barner said the SWAT team was activated, and the suspect was later taken into custody without further incident. Police have not released the identity of the suspect.

