Police: Man arrested in Ballard after throwing chairs at co-workers

A man was arrested Sunday night after he assaulted several workers at a restaurant in Ballard, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 7:30 p.m., police responded to a disturbance in the 5300 block of 15th Avenue Northwest.

When officers arrived, employees told them another employee, who was walking away from the scene, tried to assault a food delivery driver through the drive-thru window because he would not speak English.

According to the co-workers, when they tried to intervene, he turned toward them and “assaulted them with his hands” while shouting obscenities about their race.

The man also threw chairs in the dining room, striking two employees. He also assaulted two more co-workers before he left.

The 56-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail on an investigation of felony assault and hate crime offenses.