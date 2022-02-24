Police: Man arrested after barricading himself in St. Paul apartment, starting fire

Feb. 24—A man barricaded himself in an apartment in St. Paul's North End and started a room on fire early Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a violation of an order for protection in the 1500 block of Marion Street at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday, spoke with a woman and left after finding out the suspect wasn't there, according to a police report. An hour later, police were informed the suspect was back at the apartment and they returned.

Police got the woman out of the apartment, and the 39-year-old suspect locked himself in a bedroom and threatened to kill himself, said Steve Linders, a police spokesman. Officers began to negotiate with him.

The man said he was going to burn down the apartment building and officers saw smoke coming from the bedroom. Officers convinced the man to drop a knife and leave the apartment, Linders said.

St. Paul firefighters responded and contained the fire to the bedroom where it was started, according to Linders. Residents of the building were evacuated.

Police arrested the man on suspicion of arson and violation of an order for protection.