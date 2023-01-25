Police: Man arrested after being seen walking near West Melbourne school with rifle

Police in West Melbourne said they worked to secure a school after reports of a man walking around with a rifle.

Officers were called to search for a man with a gun near Pineapple Cove Classical Academy on Tuesday.

The incident caused great concern and prompted a multi-agency police response involving K-9s and a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office helicopter for support.

Police said they found Enrique Martinez nearby, but he didn’t have a gun.

But upon a second search, they said they discovered the weapon.

Martinez was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

Police said Martinez was recently arrested by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug equipment.

