Police: Man arrested after breaking into Madrona home and bathing with clothes on

A man was arrested Friday evening after breaking into a home in Seattle’s Madrona neighborhood, then taking a bath with his clothes on, according to the Seattle Police Department,

At about 7:15 p.m., police responded to a reported burglary in the 1700 block of 34th Avenue.

A woman called 911 after she returned home from work and saw that one of the windows on her house was smashed. She did not enter the residence but said she saw an unknown man inside her home.

Upon arriving at the scene, police announced their presence and instructed anyone inside the home to come outside.

After no one responded, officers entered the home. While searching the house, they found the suspect in a bathroom.

The man was “clothed but very wet,” and the bathtub was full of water, according to police.

Police said the 27-year-old man did not provide any explanation for his actions.

He was booked into the King County Jail for residential burglary.