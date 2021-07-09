Police: Man arrested after breaking in, showering at Bethel Park apartment then fighting with police

Jul. 9—Bethel Park police have arrested a man who allegedly broke into a borough apartment complex, took a shower and later fought with officers.

Michael Sefcik, 36, was found inside an apartment around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

An investigation revealed Sefcik had crashed his car in Upper St. Clair few hours before and had fled into the neighborhood leading into Bethel Park, according to police.

Police said he had allegedly entered several unlocked vehicles before gaining entry into an apartment complex, where he tried to enter more than a dozen apartments. He allegedly assaulted several officers as they took him into custody.

Sefcik is charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespass and two counts of aggravated assault.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 19 before District Judge Ronald A. Amoni.

Police did not say where Sefcik was from and no place of residence is listed on his online court docket.

