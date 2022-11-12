Police: Man arrested for carrying open container, driving 137 mph on NH highway

A man is under arrest for allegedly driving 72 mph over the speed limit on a New Hampshire highway Saturday morning.

Darryl Germain, 20, of Portland, Maine, was charged with reckless operation and transportation of alcoholic beverages by a minor. He was released on personal recognizance bail pending a court appearance on December 19th.

New Hampshire State Police say one of their troopers was patrolling Interstate 95 north in Greenland around 2:45 a.m. when a 2021 Nissan Armada driven by Germain was spotted travelling at a high rate of speed. Germain’s car was going 137 mph in a 65 mph speed limit zone, according to authorities.

Trooper Cameron Vetter initiated a traffic stop and pulled Germain over. The responding officer says he found an opened bottle of an alcoholic beverage in the backseat, which he seized as evidence.

State Police are reminding motorists to obey posted speed limits and to drive with care.

