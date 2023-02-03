Police: Man arrested, caught carrying machine gun following shots fired incident in Worcester

A Worcester man was arrested on Thursday after officers allegedly found him carrying a machine pistol in his car.

21-year-old Chance Brown was charged with unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a large capacity firearm, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, possession of a large capacity feeding device and failure to stop for police.

Worcester Police say they responded to a shots fired call on Main Street just before 11:30 a.m. Officers on scene did not locate a victim, but a preliminary investigation revealed a white Toyota Camry may have been involved.

Around 9:40 p.m. Thursday night, a patrol officer saw the Toyota Camry driving on Main Street and tried stopping the vehicle near Hammond Street, according to police. The Toyota took off down Glenwood Street where two people jumped out of the car and fled on foot. The officer got out of his cruiser to look for them, but was unsuccessful.

A short time later, police say another patrol officer spotted the Toyota on Southbridge Street and pulled the car over. Brown was the only occupant in the car.

Authorities say they found a loaded handgun in the Camry with a defaced serial number and a “Glock switch,” which is a handgun modifier that converts the weapon into a machine pistol, capable of automatic fire.

Chance was promptly arrested.

The incident is still under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

