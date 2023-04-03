Police: Man arrested after causing multiple crashes on Mass. Pike, running from officers

Members of the Massachusetts State Police arrested a man after he allegedly caused multiple accidents on a stretch of the Mass. Pike near Charlton Sunday.

Troopers first received a call for an erratic driver in a gold Cadilac at 5:27 p.m. An MSP spokesperson says the driver allegedly caused multiple accidents on the Pike and continued driving.

After police located the Caddilac near the 82.8-mile marker, the driver refused to stop and caused another crash in an attempt to get away from police, an MPS spokesperson says. Police then chose to stop pursuing the car and went to help the crashed vehicle.

The suspect continued to flee west before crashing. Police say the driver then exited the car and began to run away.

He was eventually found behind a home on Sturbridge Road in Charlton. State Troopers and local police officers tried to catch him on foot before finally arresting him in a swamp off Simpson Road.

Evidence of alcohol and narcotics use was found in the suspect’s vehicle, MSP says.

Police were unable to release the suspect’s name, age or hometown but say he will face charges.

At least one occupant of a struck vehicle was transported to an area hospital to be treated for pain.

The prisoner was transported to Harrington Hospital to be treated for injuries.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW