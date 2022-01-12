Police: Man arrested, charged in connection to fatal shooting in December

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Myrtle Beach, police records show.

Tyshiem Nayquan Connor is being charged with voluntary manslaughter for the shooting on Waccamaw Boulevard in December, police said.

Police said Connor killed Diego Rodrigo Arias Santana, 32, when he tried to leave after a fight, according to arrest warrants. It states Connor stood in front of Santana’s vehicle and shot him through the windshield.

Santana is from Mexico but here in the area on a work visa, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy previously said. He died on at the scene.

No bail has been posted as of Wednesday.