Police: Man arrested after choking, biting officers

Jul. 26—HAVERHILL — Police said that when they attempted to arrest a woman who was being combative and resisting arrest, her brother intervened by placing an officer in a chokehold, then bit both the officer he was choking and bit another officer's hand.

While booking the man, police said he also used his own blood to write on the wall of a cell.

Jesus Reyes, 23, who police said had recently arrived from Puerto Rico and has no local address, has been charged with three counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation or suffocation, two counts of resisting arrest, two counts of disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, and defacing property.

Reyes' sister, Providencia Reyes Rodriguez, 36, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, has been charged with assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery on a household member, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and violation of an abuse prevention order.

Both were arraigned on the charges July 9 in Haverhill District Court and were both ordered held without bail pending dangerousness hearings scheduled for Thursday, July 22.

Court officials said that because a Spanish interpreter was not available for that July 22 hearing, a judge continued the hearing to Aug. 4.

According to a police report on file in Haverhill District Court, on July 8 at 4:58 p.m., police were dispatched to 8 Highland Ave., where a resident told police that his ex-girlfriend, Rodriguez, was outside of his house and wasn't supposed to be there, as he had a restraining order against her.

Police said Reyes was placing his belongings into Rodriguez's car and swore at them. At the same time, police said Rodriguez was yelling at her ex-boyfriend in the home's front doorway, and then slapped him in the face.

When police attempted to place Rodriguez under arrest, she charged at her ex-boyfriend and swung at him but missed, hitting one of the officers in the chest, according to the report.

When other officers arrived, Reyes came up behind one of them and placed his arm around the officer's neck in a "rear naked" chokehold, the report said.

The two fell backwards onto the ground and Reyes then kicked the officer and bit him on the calf. The report said Reyes also bit another officer's hand while continuing to fight police, lunging at officers, grabbing an officer's radio and ripping his vest.

Yet more officers arrived, and when one of them tried to separate Reyes and the officer he was fighting with, Rodriguez charged at that officer but was eventually forced onto the ground and placed in handcuffs.

Both Reyes and Rodriguez refused medical treatment, the report said.

Police said that while Reyes was being held in a cell, he smeared his own blood on the window of the cell door and used it to write his initials, "JRR", on a cell wall.