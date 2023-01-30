Police: Man arrested on cocaine charges allegedly responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford

Authorities say they arrested a man on Friday responsible for several drug overdoses in Milford and surrounding communities.

Joel Santiago-Galves, 44, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, aka “Primo,” was charged with 2 counts of possession of a class B drug (cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug with intent to distribute, possession of a class A drug, possession of a class B drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Milford Police say they arrested Santiago-Galves at his apartment on Fairmount Street with the assistance of Milford Police Patrol Division and K9 Unit after an extensive investigation.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW