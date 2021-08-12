Police: Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Santa Fe salon

The Santa Fe New Mexican
·1 min read

Aug. 12—A man suspected in an armed robbery earlier this month at a Llano Street salon was arrested this week in Rio Rancho, Santa Fe police said.

Joshua Ray Gomez, 31, was arrested by Rio Rancho police Tuesday on a warrant charging him with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other counts. He was booked into the Sandoval County jail.

Gomez is accused of pointing a handgun at a clerk at Namaste Eyebrows around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and demanding money. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash from a register at the salon, Santa Fe police said in a news release.

Investigators identified Gomez as the suspect through surveillance video showing the vehicle the robber was traveling in, which was registered to him, the news release said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories