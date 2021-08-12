Police: Man arrested in connection with armed robbery at Santa Fe salon

Aug. 12—A man suspected in an armed robbery earlier this month at a Llano Street salon was arrested this week in Rio Rancho, Santa Fe police said.

Joshua Ray Gomez, 31, was arrested by Rio Rancho police Tuesday on a warrant charging him with armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other counts. He was booked into the Sandoval County jail.

Gomez is accused of pointing a handgun at a clerk at Namaste Eyebrows around 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 and demanding money. He then took an undisclosed amount of cash from a register at the salon, Santa Fe police said in a news release.

Investigators identified Gomez as the suspect through surveillance video showing the vehicle the robber was traveling in, which was registered to him, the news release said.