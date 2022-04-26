Police: Man arrested in connection with Bond Hill double shooting

A 21-year-old man is facing charges in connection with a fatal double shooting in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police say.

Carson Underwood was arrested Monday on a murder warrant for the deaths of Brice McGlothin, 29, of Fairfield, California, and Ameer Mu-Min, 27, of San Francisco, officials said in a news release.

At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 8, police responded to reports of two gunshot victims on the 1600 block of Anita Place, police said.

At the scene, officers located the two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said that Cincinnati Fire personnel responded to the scene and determined both men to be deceased.

Court and jail records related to Underwood's arrest weren't available Monday night.

