Police: Man arrested in connection with East Price Hill shooting, vehicle crash

An 18-year-old is facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting in East Price Hill last week, Cincinnati police said.

Youssouf Niangane was arrested Friday on an open homicide warrant related to the death of 28-year-old Christian Jones, according to a news release.

Officers responded around 1:28 a.m. April 6 to a report of a person shot and a crash in the 3400 block of Bassett Road, police said in a news release.

Police arrived to find Jones suffering from a gunshot wound, officials said.

Cincinnati Fire Department personnel declared Jones dead at the scene, the release states.

Jail records show Niangane is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

The Enquirer will update this story as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man arrested in connection with East Price Hill shooting, crash