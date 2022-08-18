Police: Man arrested in connection to Englewood catalytic converter thefts

A Dayton man accused of stealing a dozen catalytic converters from an Englewood business has been arrested.

According to the Englewood Police Department, early Saturday morning Murat Umarzhondvich Shokhzodayev, 24, was arrested for the August 10th theft of a catalytic converter from a business.

>> Butler Twp. shooting: Suspect in slaying of 4 is returned from Kansas, jailed in Montgomery County

Shokhzodayev was stopped by Clayton PD and he was found in possession of twelve catalytic converters, reciprocating saws and multiple saw blades, the police department said.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office recently approved four felony counts of theft, vandalism and possession of criminal tools against Shokhzodayev, according to the police department.

As of Thursday morning, Shokhzodayev is not listed as a Montgomery County Jail inmate.



