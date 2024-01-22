Police: Man arrested in deadly road-rage shooting in Orlando

A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday, hours after he shot a 30-year-old man to death in a case of road rage, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called shortly before 6:30 a.m. to East Colonial Drive and Lake Baldwin Lane after Nicholas Carrasquillo shot David Alexzander Sligh.

They said Sligh was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Investigators said Carrasquillo remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

He was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm.

A man has been arrested in connection to this morning's deadly road rage altercation. The suspect, 26-year-old Nicholas Carrasquillo, is charged with First Degree Murder with a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/3t1I2yVWsY — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 22, 2024

See a map of the scene below:

