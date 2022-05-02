Police: Man arrested for driving under influence of heroin with his 4-month-old in car

A man was arrested for driving under the influence of heroin with his 4-month-old in the car, according to police.

Someone called police saying they had seen a man leave his baby in the car to go into a bank. He came out, got back in the car with the baby and sped off towards the Walmart in the Highland Hills Shopping Center.

Harrison Township police officers went into the Walmart looking for the man. According to the criminal complaint, an employee waved them down and said there was an intoxicated man pushing a baby around the store in a shopping cart. The officers recognized this man from previous encounters and identified him as 31-year-old Nathan Fantuzzo. Past charges include DUI and disorderly conduct.

The complaint states Nathan told them he had just left First Commonwealth Bank and was having issues with his baby’s mom who works there. While officers were talking with Nathan, they say he was “unable to stand still without scratching or picking his arms or face.” He later admitted to snorting heroin earlier in the day.

Police arrested him and during a search they say they found nine stamp bags of heroin in his baby’s diaper bag.

Fantuzzo has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, possession, DUI and driving with a suspended license. His preliminary hearing is Wednesday May 4. He is being held without bond.

