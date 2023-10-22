Police: Man arrested for driving under the influence of methamphetamine after ignoring stop sign

Police say a Georgia man on meth, went 120 miles per hour and drove on the wrong side of the road.

It happened Monday on a variety of roads in Floyd County.

A man identified as Joshua Riley eventually lost control of the car.

Officers said Riley failed to stop at several stop signs.

He also allegedly crossed the white line of the road multiple times on purpose, according to police.

Police eventually arrested Riley.

Riley was charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects.

