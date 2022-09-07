Police: Man arrested in fatal assault of 70-year-old in North Fairmount

An arrest has been made after a 70-year-old man died from injures suffered in an assault that occurred in May, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

On May 23, around 1 p.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Harkness Street after reports that a man was assaulted.

At the scene, police located Lee Anderson, 70, suffering from injuries to his head. Police said Anderson was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Anderson died from his injuries on August 1, police said.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 37-year-old Amar Pryor, who was indicted for murder in the death of Anderson.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Man arrested in fatal assault of 70-year-old