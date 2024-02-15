Police: Man arrested in fatal Evanston shooting near Xavier University campus

A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal shooting in Evanston this week that killed one and left another injured.

Kemonte Foster, 21, has been charged in the death of D'miko Nelson, who was fatally shot Tuesday evening in the 3500 block of Idlewood Avenue, about a block away from Xavier University, according to Cincinnati police.

Foster is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on murder and felonious assault charges, jail records show. His bond was set at $1.5 million.

When first responders arrived at the scene Tuesday at around 9:45 p.m., they found Nelson, 25, suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shortly after arriving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Another person was also shot and taken to the hospital. That victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police arrest man in connection to fatal Evanston shooting