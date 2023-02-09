Police: Man arrested for fifth OWI with gun beside him in vehicle

Feb. 8—EAU CLAIRE — A Barron man had a gun near his side in his vehicle when he was arrested for drunken driving for the fifth time, authorities say.

John J. Akim, 57, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm while intoxicated and carrying a concealed weapon.

A $5,000 signature bond was set for Akim, which prohibits him from drinking alcohol, entering taverns and possessing a firearm.

Aikim returns to court March 22.

According to the criminal complaint:

Just before 11 p.m. on February 3, an Altoona police officer noticed a pickup truck making a y-turn in an unusual area on St. Andrews Drive near Casey's General Store.

The truck then approached the intersection rapidly and stopped at the red traffic signal.

The truck then started westbound on U.S. 12. As it approached the intersection with U.S. 53, the truck slowed down early and merged into the left turn lane late. The truck spun its wheels and nearly drove over the median separating eastbound and westbound traffic as it turned southbound onto the ramp.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Akim.

Akim's eyes appeared to be glossed over and his speech was thick and slurred.

Akim told the officer he was frustrated and was trying to figure out where he was. He said he was coming from Chetek and was headed to Madison to where his son lives.

Akim said he had consumed two or three alcoholic beverages.

Akim failed field sobriety tests and was given a breath test. The officer determined Akim was intoxicated and arrested him. Akim was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.

A second police officer searched the truck and found a mixed drink and a small handgun inside of a holster. The handgun was concealed inside the center console area within Akim's immediate reach.

Dispatchers told the officer Akim did not have a valid concealed carry permit issued in Wisconsin.

Akim was previously convicted of drunken driving in April 1998, July 2000, September 2003 and October 2007, all in Barron County.

If convicted of the newest drunken driving charge, Akim could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.