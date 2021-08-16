Police: Man arrested for fourth OWI offense after 'disturbance' at Woodman's

Aug. 15—JANESVILLE — A Sharon man was arrested Friday on suspicion of a fourth operating while intoxicated offense and felony bail jumping after he was involved in a "disturbance" at Woodman's Food Market, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police responded to a call at the grocery store at 6:30 p.m. Friday, where they initially arrested Terry L. Anderson, 56, of Sharon for disorderly conduct. Officers learned Anderson had driven to the store and said he showed signs of impairment, so an OWI offense was added to his pending charges, as were driving with a revoked license and possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, according to the news release.

Police took a blood sample as evidence. Anderson has a previous OWI case pending in Sauk County, and conditions of his bond included maintaining absolute sobriety.