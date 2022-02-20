Police: Man arrested Friday in connection to January shooting that killed teen

Kaitlin Lewis, Cincinnati Enquirer
The Cincinnati Police Department's Homicide Unit made an arrest Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old in January, according to a press release.

On Jan. 19, District Two officers located Terrance Hammons, 19, on the 5700 block of Montgomery Road in Pleasant Ridge after reports of a shooting. Hammons was determined dead by Cincinnati Fire Department personnel who also responded to the scene.

On Friday, Cincinnati Police arrested Kareem Friemoth, 21, on a murder warrant for the death of Hammons. Police said the arrest was made with the assistant of the Fugitive Apprehension Squad.

The Homicide Unit's investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

