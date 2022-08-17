Police: Man arrested with gun while shooting music video in South Boston park

A man was arrested after he was found with a high-capacity gun while filming a music video in a South Boston park.

Police say Junior Martinez-Perello, 23, was shooting the video near the Orton Field basketball court around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officers conducting a gang investigation nearby noticed a group of 25-30 people and saw Martinez-Perello being filmed, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

When officers approached Martinez-Perello, he turned away while pinning his right arm to the front of his waistband. Officers searched him and found a gun tucked into his waistband, according to police.

Police say he then tried to run and reached for his gun. Officers brought him to the ground, where he continued to fight, according to police.

After getting Martinez-Perello under control, officers seized a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson 4003 with a large-capacity feeding device, 10 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, police say.

“This is a park where parents and children gather to have fun and play sports and generally enjoy themselves, especially on pleasant summer evenings,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. “We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that their ability to access a resource like this isn’t endangered by people who carry high-capacity firearms and fight with police officers.”

Martinez-Perello is charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and resisting arrest. He has been ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing Aug. 19.

