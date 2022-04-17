Police: Man arrested for hitting women with glass at Portsmouth bar

Apr. 17—A Manchester man turned himself into Portsmouth police on an arrest warrant for assault charges, police said.

On April 8, police were dispatched around 11:30 p.m. to the Press Room, 77 Daniel St., for a report of a woman being struck in the face with a glass by a man, according to a news release.

The man was identified as Michael Rohan, 29, of Manchester. He turned himself into police after an arrest warrant was issued on two counts of simple assault and reckless conduct. Rohan fled the scene and efforts to locate him were unsuccessful, the release said.

The victim was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital. The victim's name and possible injuries were not disclosed.

Rohan was booked without incident.

He was released on personal recognizance by a bail commissioner. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 13 in the Portsmouth District Court.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the investigating officer, Officer C. Rohde 603-610-7545.