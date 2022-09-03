Police: Man arrested, hospitalized after firing at officers in Northeast Austin

Metro news

A man is in in custody at a hospital after firing at police and attempting to carjack a civilian at a convenience store in Northeast Austin on Friday night, officials said.

Pflugerville police were attempting to apprehend a suspect in a narcotics investigation when a chase began, ending at about 6:30 p.m. when the man crashed his car at Parmer Lane and McAllen Pass, just east of Interstate 35, said Terri Toledo, a police spokesperson.

Toledo said the suspect exited the car, shot at officers and ran in and out of a convenience store. She said the suspect then tried to carjack a civilian and repeatedly shot at responding officers, who returned fire. The man was eventually hit by an officer’s vehicle, Toledo said.

Officials said the suspect is in custody at a hospital and that no officers were injured. The Texas Rangers are at the scene and leading the investigation.

Toledo said the suspect, who was not named, is also wanted on a robbery warrant. She said the scene is secure and that there is no danger to the public.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man hospitalized after reportedly shooting at Austin police officers