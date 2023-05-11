Police: Man arrested after house caught fire, woman with burns found lying in backyard

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that led to a woman jumping from the window of a Fairfield Township home on Thursday morning, according to Fairfield Township police.

Robbi Davon Robinson Jr., 23, who lives in the home at the 2600 block of Arroyo Ridge, is facing charges of aggravated arson and felonious assault, police said in a news release.

Officers and the Fairfield Township Fire Department responded around 10:25 a.m. for a reported house fire and a woman lying in the backyard, police said.

The woman, whose identity hasn't been released, suffered multiple injuries and severe burns, police said, adding she was taken via helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she's currently listed in critical condition.

A neighbor, Dennis Williams, told Enquirer media partner Fox19 that the woman jumped out of a second-story window.

The Fairfield Township police and fire departments, as well as the Ohio Department of Commerce Fire & Explosion Investigations Bureau and the Butler County Arson Task Force, are investigating the incident.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man charged after woman found in backyard with burns after house fire