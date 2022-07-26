Police: Man arrested in Iredell County; accused of shooting at workers in Winston-Salem mall

A New York man fired shots at store workers at a North Carolina mall when they confronted him about stolen merchandise, not long after he had stolen items from a home improvement store, police said Monday.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that Carlton McCrimmon, 33, of Port Washington, New York, tried to steal items from the store at Hanes Mall on Sunday.

According to police, McCrimmon dropped the stolen items when the workers confronted him and ran out of the store. Moments later, he returned to the store and fired a gun at the store workers before fleeing in a white vehicle, police said. There were no reports of injuries.

Police said McCrimmon was stopped by deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office for multiple traffic violations. An investigation turned up stolen items and a gun, police said.

Multiple charges were filed by Winston-Salem police against McCrimmon, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm within the city limits and discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear. He is being held in the Iredell County jail under a $1 million bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

