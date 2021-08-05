Police: Man arrested in June Saratoga Springs shooting; Shooting followed stabbing

Aug. 5—SARATOGA SPRINGS — An Albany man has been arrested in connection with a June Saratoga Springs shooting, police said.

No one was hurt in the shooting, but it happened a short time and distance from where a stabbing happened on Caroline Street, police said

Dennis A. Combs III, 23, of Albany, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with one count each of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, police said.

The shooting happened early on June 26 at Broadway and Caroline Street, police said.

In the stabbing, a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper chest during a fight, police said then.

The fight broke out between 15 to 20 people on Caroline Street close to Broadway, police said.

The stabbing victim was taken by friends to Saratoga Hospital prior to medical personnel arriving at the scene, police said. He was later transferred to Albany Medical Center.

Police then described the shooter as having also been involved in the fight.

A release Thursday did not address the status of the stabbing investigation.

Combs was processed and held for arraignment, police said.

