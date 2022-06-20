Police: Man arrested after kicking teen girl in face

Jun. 20—Police have released a 23-year-old Brownsville man who posted bond following his arrest on an assault charge in connection to a fight outside a Whataburger in Brownsville.

Alan Aurelio Padilla, 23, was arrested Saturday on a warrant issued by the Brownsville Police Department that charged him with one count of assault on allegations that he kicked a 16-year-old girl June 11 during a fight in the parking lot at the Alton Gloor Boulevard restaurant.

The video of the brawl was posted on social media and went viral, briefly capturing an physical encounters between two women and two men. The video shows the 16-year-old girl being kicked in the head by one of the men during the fight.

The police department's Criminal Investigations United reviewed video of the assault and were able to identify Padilla as the man who struck the teenager, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department

The 16-year-old girl filed a police report on June 11 and said Padilla started to exchange words with her male friend for no reason, Sandoval said.

"He (Padilla) just started picking a fight with him for no reason at all, is what she (the victim) said," the investigator said.

As the two men were fighting, Padilla's girlfriend started fighting with the 16-year-old who fought back in order to defend herself, is what the girl told police, Sandoval said.

The video shows a man kicking the teenage girl and she is knocked out.

"He kicked her in the face," Sandoval said. "That was completely, completely uncalled for."

Right now, Padilla is charged with a simple assault but there's a chance that the charged could be upgraded to an aggravated assault when the case is turned over to the Cameron County District Attorney's Office, Sandoval said.

Padilla was charged with one count of assault and his bond was set at $2,000.